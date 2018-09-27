Volunteer firefighter among 2018 Ignition Fund recipients

A company with a product that makes it easier to roll up fire hoses and another with plans to make a premium alcoholic cider are among the recipients of a $25,000 Ignition Fund grant from the province.

Since 2014, the P.E.I. government's Ignition Fund has assisted 48 new or expanding Island businesses. It originally awarded eight grants but increased to 10 in 2015.

Tony Van den Broek, a volunteer firefighter in Cardigan, said rolling up a hose can cause back strain for firefighters, especially when they're wearing an air pack and are exhausted from fighting a fire.

Riley's Reel

"I always thought there has to be a better way," he said.

Through his company Broek Innovations Company Ltd., he designed a crank-like system called Riley's Reel — named after his dog — that can roll a hose in a standing position and save several minutes.

Volunteer firefighter Tony Van den Broek says his new device makes rolling fire hoses faster and safer. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

"I've rolled three fire hoses in less than a minute without any effort whatsoever," he said, noting it can take about three minutes to roll a hose the old way.

Van den Broek plans to introduce Riley's Reel next month in Cardigan and then branch out to other departments on the Island and other provinces. He said he expects to use most of the $25,000 for marketing.

Premium alcoholic cider

Robert Van Waarden, meanwhile, plans to use his Ignition Fund grant to fill what he said is a gap in the alcoholic beverage market.

Red Island Cider will produce premium alcoholic cider beverages at a facility in New Glasgow.

"There's a lot of demand for a new product that is not beer," Van Waarden said. "We're going to be working with local growers and local manufacturers to get the right equipment in place and hope to bring out a cider by Christmas."

Robert Van Waarden of Red Island Cider hopes to have a new product to market by Christmas. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

This year's 10 Ignition Fund recipients are:

Broek Innovations Company Ltd (Tony Van den Broek, Cardigan): Riley's Reel an innovative and first of its kind product to roll up fire hoses faster and more efficiently.

Gallant's Seafood Market (Tyler Gallant, Stanley Bridge): A line of four locally inspired oyster and seafood sauces.

Maritime Marzipan Confectionary (Mike Fritz, Goose River): Various sweet treat products headlined by the Maritime Marzipan, an all natural, almond-based sweet treat.

New World Foeders (Jordan Stetson, Freetown): Canada's first foeder manufacturer, a wooden vessel for fermentation and aging products in the brewery, winery, distillery and cidery industries.

RecordFund Inc. (Gideon Banahene, Charlottetown): A digital platform where musicians can pre-sell their albums and solve the problem of upfront financing of vinyl record pressing.

Red Island Cider (Robert Van Waarden, Hunter River): Premium alcoholic cider beverages at a facility in New Glasgow.

Safety Pro Incorporated (Dennis Arsenault, Kensington): Products to make work environments safer; the Clean Cut disposable cutting surface and the Drop'n Grip drop cloth.

ShopLaw (Randy Campbell, Charlottetown): Online platform to centralize and simplify the legal service shopping process.

Stemble Learning (Adam Proud, Cornwall): Web platform where students can learn class material in a customized method catered to their current comprehension level.

Westisle Special Projects (Scott Profit, Elmsdale): Innovative automotive products — RubiTracks, a snow track accessory enabling vehicles to travel off-road.

