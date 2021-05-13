English test delays leave some on P.E.I. struggling to meet immigration requirements

Some people on P.E.I. looking to become permanent residents of Canada say they are struggling to book an English test needed to make that happen.

"We are getting a tremendous amount of calls, said Allison Doughart, the manager of community education at Holland College.

"We're fielding around three to five calls a day from individuals that are desperately trying to find where and when they can write that test."

To obtain permanent residency in Canada, often a language test must be completed. One option is known as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). It was developed by the British Council and is currently offered throughout Canada, including two places on P.E.I.

However, according to its website, new immigration programs have led to a significant increase in demand, which ultimately resulted in delays.

"There's a great need," said Doughart.

"They want to become permanent residents and in order to do that ... they have to write that test and they pass that test."

'Frustrating process'

Karla Cabrera arrived on P.E.I. almost two years ago from Mexico City. She studied accounting technology at Holland College and is now awaiting graduation day.

"It has been a struggle really to get a date for the exam," she said.

"It has been a frustrating process."

'In Mexico if you wanted to book a test you would just go online and you would find it for a couple of weeks after,' says Karla Cabrera. 'It was really a surprise for me that I wasn't able to do that.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

Cabrera said she originally found a test date in August, however, she would have to travel to Saskatchewan to complete it — something made even more complicated amid a pandemic.

"When you're a foreigner in a new country you feel like you are constantly waiting for something to start your new life," she said. "I just want to get it done."

Now she has secured a test date for Sept. 1 in Nova Scotia.

Not alone

Classmate Sneha George said she is facing a similar set of challenges. George is from southern India and has been on the Island since September 2019.

"I'm checking IELTS date every day," she said.

'I just got one test date but that is in Halifax,' says Sneha George. (Laura Meader/CBC)

George said she also managed to find a date, but like Cabrera, her test is in Halifax.

"If I have to take a day or two weeks off it will affect my work schedule," she said.

"We have to have that when we are going through our immigration process. When we start that, we have to have done our IELTS test."

COVID-19 backlog

For some, Doughart said the clock is ticking. If they don't get their status on time those individuals might be forced to return to their home country.

"It is a worry because a lot of the people are on a timeframe."

'We're just waiting for approval, we have applied to the British Council in order to be able to offer that testing, we don't currently offer it right now,' says Allison Doughart. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Doughart said the test administration was temporarily paused on the Island due to COVID-19. Now there's a backlog.

She said Holland College has applied to become an official test site but likely won't hear back for a couple of weeks.

"We will be able to alleviate some of that backlog. Students will be able to write it through us."

