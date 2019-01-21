Crews continue to clear roads and sidewalks after messy weather conditions
'In the last day-and-a-half we've seen pretty much everything you can get'
Fluctuating temperatures over the last few days have provincial and city crews working to tackle icy conditions.
"In the last day-and-a-half we've seen pretty much everything you can get," said Stephen Szwarc, with the Department of Transportation.
Extra salt
A mix of rain and dropping temperatures required extra runs for crews distributing salt and sand on the Island's roads.
"We were out early getting salt and sand out and then we had a bit of rain so then we had to go back out out for another second run," Szwarc said.
The department is continuing to keep an eye on conditions — especially flash freezing.
Salt works best when the pavement is around -12 C or warmer, Szwarc said.
"The colder it is the longer it will take to react and also how much traffic there is. The more traffic will actually beat the salt in and it will start working quicker," he said.
Working throughout the night
The Department of Transportation says one of the major tasks is cleaning out ditches and culverts, which have been blocked with ice and slush, in order to keep water moving off the roads.
All of Charlottetown's sidewalk clearing machines are currently out, according to the city's public works department.
Sidewalk crews and salt trucks cleared snow last night and are continuing to apply salt and sand as needed, public works said.
Crews are expected to continue working throughout the night.
