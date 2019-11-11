Icy conditions ahead for Islanders as mix of rain and snow expected overnight on P.E.I.

Islanders should brace for a wintry mix of snow and rain overnight Monday.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada said the approaching storm will bring snow first that will change over to rain beginning Tuesday morning.

The agency said between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected for Prince County. Eastern parts of the Island will experience less snow.

The total rainfall will reach nearly 25 millimetres over Tuesday and Tuesday night, although it is possible that localized totals could be greater.



The rain is expected to change to flurries early Wednesday morning as cold westerly winds move into the region and temperatures fall rapidly below freezing.

Environment Canada is warning that driving conditions may become treacherous as the cold air and flurries move in.



Drivers are urged to prepare for potentially difficult conditions in snow and mixed precipitation late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

