International Children's Memorial Place buys land for $1 from P.E.I. government

The International Children's Memorial Place (ICMP) had leased the land at Scales Pond, P.E.I., for 20 years from the government and now the 12-acre site has been bought off the province for $1.

"It didn't break the bank or anything," said Mait MacIsaac, president of the ICMP.

The ICMP was set up on the site of an old mill pond and decommissioned hydro-electric dam as a way for parents to remember and memorialize their children who died.

It was the idea of Bill and Myra MacLean, who were looking for a way to honour the memory of their son Trevor, who had died in 1995.

The site invites parents to plant trees as a way to remember their children.

"There is the opportunity each year for parents, in June, to come to the site and plant a tree. Sort of a living memorial of their child," MacIsaac said.

The area also offers other ways to remember, MacIsaac said, such as laying a brick in the pathway with a loved ones name inscribed.

Leased from government for 20 years

About 20 years ago the province had a number of properties it gave to communities for park use.

However, the upkeep became difficult. The Scales Pond location came up for purchase and the ICMP leased the property, MacIsaac said.

We've always felt because of the meaning of the place, for those of us who have lost children, that it has been our place. — Mait MacIsaac

"We proceeded to work with the provincial government and for the past 20 years have leased the land and have taken care of it — built it," he said.

The ICMP even fixed the old dam at the location at the cost of hundreds of thousands, MacIsaac said.

In the sale, the province has maintained responsibility of the dam.

Sale doesn't change feeling

Buying the land off the government doesn't change how MacIsaac feels about the site, he said it has always felt special for those who have used it — regardless if it was leased.

"We've always felt because of the meaning of the place, for those of us who have lost children, that it has been our place."

MacIsaac said now that the ICMP owns the land they plan to add a few projects, such as a large circular area with a stainless steel globe in the centre as a place to reflect.

