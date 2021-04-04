Skip to Main Content
RCMP urge caution on the roads as freezing rain warning continues

A wind and freezing rain storm hammered much of P.E.I. Sunday, leaving more than 200 Maritime Electric customers without power in the eastern part of the province.

Freezing rain expected to change to rain Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada had issued a freezing rain warning for Kings County on Saturday, and extended it to Queens County on Sunday.

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain around noon, the weather service said. The rain is expected to end Sunday evening.

RCMP say they have responded to some weather-related collisions Sunday morning, and are urging motorists to drive with caution.

