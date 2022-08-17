Walking trail at Summerside Ice Pond named in memory of restoration volunteer

After nearly five years, the Summerside Ice Pond has finally been restored to its former beauty — and a watershed group is honouring one of the main forces behind the change.

Volunteers with the Bedeque Bay Environmental Management Association (BBEMA) had been hard at work at the 125-year-old pond since they won a Fisheries and Oceans Canada grant to restore it in 2016.

Located in the city's west end, the Ice Pond had been a recreational spot and home to wildlife for over a century.

"This was kind of the hub of Summerside," said BBEMA executive directory Tracy Brown. "They would actually do skating. It was a swimming hole. It was your fishing hole. It was your general community recreation activity area."

In the early 1900s, P.E.I.'s ice harvesting industry cut ice from the pond's surface in the winter and stored it year-round nearby, covered with sawdust to prevent melting. Big blocks of ice would be sold to homeowners to keep perishables cool in their own icehouses.

BBEMA volunteers built a few benches around the pond, and planted gardens, trees and milkweed to make it a monarch butterfly habitat. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

But in the decades before the restoration, mud was "waist-deep" around the pond and its surface was covered in weeds and aquatic vegetation.

"We kind of had an eye on it for years," Brown said. "My board president at the time, Barry Mayne, he had fished in this area when he was young. And so when there was an opportunity for funding to come up that provided an opportunity for us to… reopen historical ponds, he was quite excited.

"This is the only place in Summerside you can freshwater fish, and it has been for years … So it was nice to be able to restore that back to the people."

The Ice Pond's main walking trail has been named after Barry Mayne, the volunteer who spearheaded the project. He died of cancer in 2020. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

BBEMA volunteers dug out the silt and mud, added infrastrucutre for a fish ladder, and planted gardens, some trees, and milkweed to make it a monarch butterfly habitat. A few benches now sit around the pond for rest and contemplation.

The association also built a trail that it named after Mayne, the long-time BBEMA volunteer who started it all.

He died two years ago from prostate cancer.

'A real pretty little park'

"I remember being out for a drive one day, and we drove past this ratty-looking swampy area," said Carol Mayne, his widow.

A sketch of the proposed restoration project shows where the parking lot, fish ladder, picnic area and 3-kilometre walking trail would be placed. (Submitted by BBEMA)

"[Barry] was kind of telling me what the plans were. And I looked at it and I thought, 'Oh my land, that's just not doable. It's too much of a swamp and a mess now.'

She added: "It looked like sewage, is what it looked like. But no, that isn't what it turned out to be. It's a real pretty little park now."

Mayne said she's pleased to see what her husband's work meant something to people.

"We started this in 2016," Brown said. "We lost Barry in 2020, but we have finally accomplished what our vision was for everyone, for the pond."

Field supervisor Dave Allen said wildlife is also enjoying the change.

"We noticed a big difference," he said. "Especially right in the pond, you can see a lot of different things showing up, like the beaver. We'll see ducks and cormorants and kingfishers as well."