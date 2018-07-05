P.E.I. ice company feeling the heat as temperatures and demand rise

Staff at The Iceman in DeSable, P.E.I., are working around the clock to keep people cool while heat continues to hammer the Maritimes.

The Iceman is the largest ice-maker in P.E.I. says the company's Charles Duffy — and the recent heat wave still has staff racing to meet demand.

"This year it seemed to start a little earlier, summer seemed to take place around mid-June so it has been a little challenging," Duffy said.

"Our guys are kind of running off their feet, their doing the best they possibly can."

'Doesn't take long' to melt

The company manufactures and bags ice 24/7 starting around mid-May, Duffy said, with around 20 to 25 staff working during peak season at the ice plant.

There's never been a time where the company couldn't meet demand, says Charles Duffy. (Submitted by Dawn Binns)

Duffy said the company likes to have enough ice stored up by June 1 so they can meet demand through the summer.

However, when the heat ramps up as quick as it has, the company has to keep the ice moving quickly — especially during delivery.

"You open the door in the back of the truck in temperatures like this and it doesn't take long to cool that box down," he said.

There's never been a time when the company couldn't meet demand, Duffy said, which is mainly due to the fact that they're running seven days a week.

"We've been pretty fortunate. It's about running seven days a week, that's our key," he added. "We try to keep our equipment in tip-top shape and keep it bumping along, but it is challenging."

