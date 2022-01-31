Ice levels around P.E.I. are more normal this winter than in 2021

The people who watch ice conditions around Prince Edward Island are calling this year's formation more normal than last year's record-light ice, which even led to sightings of seals on shore.

The weather over the next couple of weeks, they said, will determine what kind of ice will form this season.

Jason Ross, senior ice forecaster with the Canadian Ice Service in Ottawa, said researchers look at an area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, including southwestern Newfoundland, as well as south of Nova Scotia, down to Sable Island and the Bay of Fundy.

He said based on conditions observed on Jan. 24, about 15 per cent of that area was ice covered, compared to only two per cent at the same time last year.

Jason Ross, senior ice forecaster with the Canadian Ice Service in Ottawa, says ice researchers look at an area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, including southwestern Newfoundland, as well as south of Nova Scotia, down to Sable Island and the Bay of Fundy. (Canadian Ice Service )

"It was a very warm winter last year, and we didn't have a lot of ice in the Gulf, it was actually a record-low amount of ice," Ross said.



"The 30-year average is about 25 per cent. But if we look just at the past five or 10 years, the average is about 15 per cent, so this year's conditions would be about average for what our recent memory is."

Ross said reports of record-warm temperatures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2021 reflect what ice researchers are seeing.

"With climate change and with warmer temperatures in general, the water doesn't cool down quite as much in the winter," Ross said.

"Which means that the ice forms later in the year, and doesn't form as much ice by the end of the year. And that ice is generally not as thick as it was maybe 30 years ago."

An 800-pound hooded seal stopped traffic along Route 12 in Birch Hill, P.E.I., in March 2021. A biologist said seals come ashore every year but it appeared to be more common in 2021 due to a lack of ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. (Laura Gallant)

Ross said heading into February, he'll be watching to see what impact winter storms will have on the amount of ice around Prince Edward Island, with temperatures expected to shift away from January's cold weather.

In the past, the Gulf used to fill up every year in the same way, but now it's a lot more variable —Jason Ross, Canadian Ice Service

"Early February is supposed to be warmer and stormier in general, which means that'll slow down the ice growth, and slow down the ice thickening," Ross said.

"This rapid expansion of ice that we've seen over the past couple of weeks, I think, will slow down quite dramatically in the coming weeks."

In 2019, heavy ice made for challenging conditions, especially for the ferry travelling from Souris to the Magdalen Islands. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Ross said climate change is going to continue to challenge ice researchers in the future.

"I think it makes it harder to forecast what the season will be like. In the past, the Gulf used to fill up every year in the same way, but now it's a lot more variable," Ross said.

"It makes it more difficult to plan for us weather forecasters and also for the Coast Guard to plan how to distribute their icebreaking assets."

The view from a Canadian Coast Guard ship in Charlottetown on Jan. 23, 2022. (Canadian Coast Guard )

Icebreaking underway

The superintendent of icebreaking operations with Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region said 2022 is shaping up to be much different from last year.

Brad Durnford said the coast guard activated a control zone in the Northumberland Strait on Jan. 21 because of ice conditions there, adding to the icebreaking duties of taking ships in and out of ports.

"Which means that any vessel wanting to transit under the Confederation Bridge has to be escorted by an icebreaker," Durnford said.

"One thing about the Atlantic region, we find our escorts last a fair amount of time. You're looking at days tied up with one boat."

Canadian Coast Guard ship Ann Harvey escorts a ship under the Confederation Bridge on Jan. 24, 2022. (Canadian Coast Guard )

Durnford said the ice was so light in 2021 that the control zone was never needed in the Northumberland Strait.

He said the coast guard keeps a close eye on ice conditions near the Confederation Bridge, with its own camera on the structure.

"We can actually look in real time and see what's there at the bridge, and that helps us determine whether to activate that control zone," Durnford said.

"We also use it to watch our vessels go underneath the bridge."

Brad Durnford, the superintendent of icebreaking operations with Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region, cautions Islanders to stay away from icebreakers when they are coming through local waters. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Durnford said colder temperatures would allow time to build an ice base, which would determine how busy the icebreakers will be for the rest of the season.

"The next couple of weeks will tell the tale really, for how bad the ice will get, so what we're looking for now is, where are the storms tracking?" Durnford said.

"Wind is the enemy of ice formation. If there's a lot of wind, you tend to see the ice breaking up from the waves."

Ice conditions in the Northumberland Strait near the Confederation Bridge on Jan. 24, 2022. (Canadian Coast Guard )

Durnford also cautioned Islanders to stay away from icebreakers when they are coming through local waters.

"We do have some people will try to come out close to the icebreaker sometimes," Durnford said.

"Please don't do that because as an icebreaker moves through the ice, it leaves cracks, and those cracks can extend quite significantly away from the vessel."