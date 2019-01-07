Ice conditions heavier than normal in Northumberland Strait

Cold temperatures have caused significant ice growth around P.E.I. in recent weeks.

Ice conditions are above the 30-year average, with a lot of accumulation in the Northumberland Strait, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Brad Durnford, superintendent of ice breaking operations for Atlantic Canada, said an ice control zone has been activated for the strait, which means it is mandatory for ships to have an ice breaker escort under Confederation Bridge.

But Durnford said ice conditions can change quickly in the region, especially when there are storms.

"From time to time we will see that early growth and then maybe a storm will pass by and a lot of it will be destroyed by wind," he said.

Blue areas show where ice accumulation is above normal. (Canadian Coast Guard)

"This year we haven't been seeing the destruction so far. All we can do now is look at long-term forecasts and hope that we get a little bit of slowdown in ice growth so it doesn't get too bad."

There is currently one ice breaker operating around P.E.I., although more are expected to arrive in the area in the coming weeks.

