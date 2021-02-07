P.E.I. premier looking forward to building relationship with new N.S. counterpart
Dennis King makes 'important' call to N.S. premier-designate Iain Rankin
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he is looking forward to working with Nova Scotia premier-designate Iain Rankin.
Rankin, who once attended Holland College in Charlottetown, won the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party at a virtual convention in Halifax on Saturday. He replaces Stephen McNeil.
King and Rankin had a brief conversation on the weekend. King said they talked about their joint interest in working together to move the region forward, especially on environmental issues.
"He said I was the first premier that called him," King said.
"When I was elected, the first premier to call me was Stephen McNeil, and I know how important that call was to me. And over the course of the last 20 months or so, we did develop a very close relationship and friendship. He was the dean of Atlantic premiers. He was always quick to offer advice."
King said he is confident that he'll also have an excellent relationship with Rankin. He said they plan to have a broader conversation later this week.
"[Rankin] has a deep love and affection for P.E.I. and visits quite often so I was happy to hear that.... It's nice to know that he and I have the basis to build a professional and hopefully a personal relationship heading forward."
With files from Angela Walker
