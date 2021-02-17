More hybrid conferences expected for P.E.I. in the future

After a year in which at least 120 conferences were postponed on P.E.I., the future of how people gather for conventions and large meetings is looking much more virtual.

That includes a new type of event created thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic: the hybrid conference.

"Some people attend virtually and some in person," said Susan Freeman, executive director of Meetings and Conventions P.E.I.

"We think over the next couple years there will be a lot of the larger association conferences that will do that or make that offer to their delegates, because some still might not feel comfortable travelling."

Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. is adapting to the new norms by training staff in virtual events certification.

"We feel that we've adapted very, very well and very quickly," Freeman said.

Despite the challenges, there are positives to this type of event.

"Virtually, you can bring in some speakers perhaps that you wouldn't be able to access if you were needing to bring them to the destination," she said.

People can be safe on P.E.I., they're meeting safely now. And I think that will bode very well for us in the future. — Susan Freeman, executive director of Meetings and Conventions P.E.I.

While some groups on P.E.I. are still meeting safely in person, most events organized by Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. have been pushed ahead to 2022 and beyond.

They are still encouraging people on P.E.I. to gather safely.

"We know that there are face-to-face day meetings that are happening, and we're really trying to help promote and bring people together that want to meet in person," said Freeman.

'Keep doing what we do best'

Freeman said the organization's goals for 2021 are to keep P.E.I. top-of-mind for event planners, and help its members on the Island promote their businesses.

"People can be safe on P.E.I., they're meeting safely now. And I think that will bode very well for us in the future. So we're just going to keep doing what we do best in promoting P.E.I."

