P.E.I. Humane Society works to find best homes for 17 huskies

The P.E.I. Humane Society says 17 husky pups who were seized from a dog breeder late last year will soon be heading to their forever homes.

Thirty-four or so people turned up at the humane society on Wednesday morning to meet the pups in-person and submit applications for adoption, said Jennifer Harkness, development manager with the society.

Investigators were sent to an Island dog breeding facility after complaints were received on Nov. 24. The 17 pups, comprising two separate litters, were seized, along with their two mothers.

The puppies were found to have lesions caused from sleeping on wet materials in a building that was too cold.

The two mothers were eventually returned to the breeder, but a provincial appeal board ruled the pups would remain property of the humane society until they were ready to be put up for adoption.

Keeping an eye on the situation

Harkness said significant improvements have been made to the breeding facility.

"They increased the space, increased the heating and the temperature and the ventilation at the property," she said, "But it still wasn't enough for the puppies to return."

She said while the mothers are back in the care of the breeders the society continues to keep an eye on the situation.

'Difficult' decision

Choosing between applications is never an easy task, Harkness said.

"We accepted two applications per puppy. And now we will go through those applications and really try to pick the best home for that dog," Harkness said.

"It's difficult. It's something that we've always struggled with when puppies go up for adoption. Not everyone is going to be able to have one," she said.

The society will be reviewing the applications over the next few days. Those selected will then be contacted with the aim of having the pups in their new homes by next week.

More P.E.I. news