This husky prefers to be outside, owners ask people to stop complaining

A Charlottetown couple is asking people to leave them and their dog Riley alone after receiving numerous complaints from people worried the dog is cold when left outside.

The couple says the dog, which they describe as a husky mix, much prefers to be outside — so they've put up a sign on their lawn that says "The husky is not cold, leave us alone."

They leave Riley tethered to a tree on a line at various times during the day, said owner Courtney Porter. She said the longest he is unsupervised outside is four hours in the morning, and the rest of the time he is in and out as much as he wishes.

He stays inside at night.

The tether is designed to prevent the dog from getting wound around the tree, she said.

Porter and her partner are students. She is studying to be a veterinarian at the Atlantic Veterinary College. They moved here from Deer Lake, N.L. a couple of years ago with Riley, which was adopted from the humane society.

"He's a wild dog that was found in the woods. He has a lot of separation anxiety because he was separated from his mother at such a young age," Porter said.

'I think we need to be doing less just to please the community and more to educate the community,' says Porter. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Porter said the dog gets too hot inside and is also very high-energy and can't be alone in the house. If he is, he will try to break out, she said.

"We would have to medicate him if we had to force him to stay inside, which would be unfortunate," she said.

Humane society investigates

The P.E.I. Humane Society received multiple complaints from people worried Riley needed shelter. Under P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act, animals must be provided with adequate food, water and shelter, whether or not they use the shelter.

'He's in and out lots so it's not always how it appears,' says Porter, here with Riley. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The case is now closed because the couple installed a dog house for Riley, the society said. At first, the couple resisted buying one for him because he would not use it, Porter said, but eventually they did set up the dog house because they were asked to.

"I think we need to be doing less just to please the community and more to educate the community," she said.

The society said if it hears further complaints it will do its due diligence and check, but will also advise complainants that the owners are abiding by the law.

'Not always how it appears'

Porter hopes people will stop watching their house, taking photos of Riley and making complaints to the society.

Porter and her partner bought a house in Hillsborough Park in suburban Charlottetown because they couldn't find a place that would rent to them with Riley. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"Our dog isn't outside all day — it looks like he's outside for hours and hours on end, but it's because he's in and out lots so it's not always how it appears," Porter said.

Porter said the couple has thought about installing a fence, but Riley is able to jump quite high and also likes to dig.

He will occasionally bark if he sees another animal, Porter said, but he usually sits quietly in the snow and watches traffic. School children come by when school gets out and play with him, she said. "He's very friendly — over friendly!

"I think people are just not totally educated about the breed," Porter said.

The couple said when they moved to P.E.I. a couple of years ago, they were unable to find a place to rent because they had Riley — so they bought a house so they could keep him.

