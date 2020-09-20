Hurricane Teddy continues to track toward eastern P.E.I.

Hurricane Teddy continues to track toward the Atlantic coast Sunday as it heads east of Bermuda.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says it will be a powerful storm bringing widespread wind, rain and storm surges.

The latest path from the Canadian Hurricane Centre shows Teddy hitting the eastern edge of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. with 100 km/h winds late Tuesday and into Wednesday. It is tracking straight through Newfoundland Wednesday night.

Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I.'s minister of justice and public safety, is urging Islanders to be prepared for the storm.

"Last year, the province experienced significant damage from Dorian and we have learned a lot from it," he said in a news release Sunday.

"We are a couple of days out before Teddy arrives. That gives us time now to prepare ourselves for its impacts in the coming days."

Teddy is still hanging on to Cat 3. Moving E of Bermuda today. The track still brings Teddy into the coast of NS but slightly east. It will be a powerful storm bringing widespread wind, rain and storm surge. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/mrCoiGhM7n">pic.twitter.com/mrCoiGhM7n</a> —@tsimpkin

The hurricane centre has scheduled an update for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization is advising Islanders to prepare their homes by:

Making a household emergency plan to help everyone know what to do in case of emergency.

Updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies, water, masks and hand sanitizer for five days.

Bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbecues or anything that can become projectiles in high winds.

Ensuring adequate fuel supplies.

Replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources.

Anyone who is ill, in isolation or unable to make preparations are encouraged to get assistance from their support network in advance of the storm.

