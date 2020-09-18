Hurricane Teddy has P.E.I. in its sights

The latest track from the Canadian Hurricane Centre has Hurricane Teddy coming straight north through Nova Scotia and into P.E.I.

"The timing, track and intensity may still change but now is time to prepare," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"This weekend be sure to clear downspouts, secure loose objects outdoors, and update your emergency kit."

The current forecast is for Teddy to hit P.E.I. as a post-tropical storm late on Tuesday, with rain and winds continuing into Wednesday.

The P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization is suggesting having five days of supplies on hand.

It also recommends getting out early to stock up in order to avoid any last-minute crowds at grocery stores.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCC_CHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCC_CHC</a> track on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Teddy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Teddy</a> now extends to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> with potential impact late TUES into WED as a post-tropical storm. Timing, track & intensity may still change but now is time to prepare. This wknd be sure to clear downspouts, secure loose objects outdoors & update emergency kit. <a href="https://t.co/7Jll5GGrOa">pic.twitter.com/7Jll5GGrOa</a> —@JayScotland

More from CBC P.E.I.