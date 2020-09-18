Hurricane Teddy has P.E.I. in its sights
Take the weekend to get ready, EMO suggests
The latest track from the Canadian Hurricane Centre has Hurricane Teddy coming straight north through Nova Scotia and into P.E.I.
"The timing, track and intensity may still change but now is time to prepare," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.
"This weekend be sure to clear downspouts, secure loose objects outdoors, and update your emergency kit."
The current forecast is for Teddy to hit P.E.I. as a post-tropical storm late on Tuesday, with rain and winds continuing into Wednesday.
The P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization is suggesting having five days of supplies on hand.
It also recommends getting out early to stock up in order to avoid any last-minute crowds at grocery stores.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCC_CHC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCC_CHC</a> track on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Teddy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Teddy</a> now extends to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> with potential impact late TUES into WED as a post-tropical storm. Timing, track & intensity may still change but now is time to prepare. This wknd be sure to clear downspouts, secure loose objects outdoors & update emergency kit. <a href="https://t.co/7Jll5GGrOa">pic.twitter.com/7Jll5GGrOa</a>—@JayScotland
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.