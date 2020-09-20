Islanders taking extra precautions as Teddy approaches

Islanders were pulling their boats out of the water and stocking up on groceries and supplies Sunday as Hurricane Teddy makes its way toward the Atlantic Provinces.

Teddy has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, and is expected to be a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches P.E.I. Tuesday.

On Sunday, there were lineups to get inside grocery stores, and boat owners were taking precautions at the Charlottetown Yacht Club and Peakes Quay Marina.

Jim Thompson, who works at the yacht club, said leaving a boat in the water is risky when there is potential for high waves and storm surges. The races for Monday and Wednesday have been cancelled.

"Boats have been coming out for a few days now and a number yesterday, some today and there's a few booked for tomorrow, too," he said.

"They all tend to watch the weather ... very closely, being sailors. And so they're aware of what's happening. And they've been working together like the members do at the yacht club here and pulling together for several days now to help everybody else prepare."

People were lined up outside Sobeys in Charlottetown on Sunday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I.'s minister of public safety, is urging Islanders to be prepared for the storm.

"Last year, the province experienced significant damage from Dorian and we have learned a lot from it," he said in a news release Sunday.

"We are a couple of days out before Teddy arrives. That gives us time now to prepare ourselves for its impacts in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization is advising Islanders to prepare their homes by:

Making a household emergency plan to help everyone know what to do in case of emergency.

Updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies, water, masks and hand sanitizer for five days.

Bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbecues or anything that can become projectiles in high winds.

Ensuring adequate fuel supplies.

Replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources.

Anyone who is ill, in isolation or unable to make preparations are encouraged to get assistance from their support network in advance of the storm.

