P.E.I. could face heavy rain, strong winds from Teddy

Islanders should continue to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and power outages as Hurricane Teddy continues to make its way toward Atlantic Canada, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Teddy remains a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 195 km/h. Teddy is expected to reach Atlantic Canada late Tuesday into Wednesday, when it will begin to transition to a post-tropical storm, Scotland said.

The latest U.S.-based National Hurricane Center outlook for tropical-storm force winds — sustained winds of 63 km/h or higher — shows much of P.E.I. has a 40 to 50 per cent chance of winds in that range.

"It is still far too early to accurately forecast rainfall amounts, peak wind gusts and potential surge here on P.E.I. as that is all track-dependent," Scotland said.

Evening Takeaways: Despite shift, with trees in full leaf much of the region should remain prepared for power outages. Heaviest rain threat central & eastern NS + PEI. Storm surge threat cont's NS & PEI.

"That being said, whether this storm crosses the Island or passes to our east, it's wind and rain will spread out to cover a very large area after it transitions to a post-tropical storm."

Scotland said this weekend's cool and calm weather is providing a great opportunity to ensure that loose objects around homes are safely secured or stored away, that downspouts and storm drains are clear and that emergency kits are stocked.

"I want to stress that Teddy's projected track, intensity and timing is still subject to change in the days ahead, so please check back for updates," he said.

