Hurricane Lee forecast shifts east, stronger winds expected for P.E.I.

While it is still far from the storm Fiona was, the forecast track for Hurricane Lee has shifted to the east in the last 24 hours, and that means a bigger impact on Prince Edward Island.

"I don't want to scare anyone, but I do want everyone to be prepared," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"This is still going to be a storm that we have to contend with."

Wednesday morning's forecast had the storm making landfall somewhere close to the Maine-New Brunswick border, with the centre of the storm passing west of P.E.I. The updated forecast sees the storm brushing the western end of Nova Scotia, crossing the Bay of Fundy into New Brunswick, and passing over West Prince.

"This storm is a big storm and it is going to bring us heavy rains and some high winds," said Simpkin.

Simpkin's current forecast is for wind gusts between 70 and 110 km/h. Along with that could come 50 millimetres of rain.

Islanders should start feeling the impact of the storm Saturday afternoon, with wind and rain continuing into Sunday morning.