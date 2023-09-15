Lee not nearly as strong as Fiona, but a 'big, big storm'

Prince Edward Island will start feeling the impact of Hurricane Lee overnight Friday, and the winds will not subside until Sunday.

The current track of Lee has it downgraded to a post-tropical storm by the time it makes landfall in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon. From there it will move across the Bay of Fundy and over western P.E.I., moving north of Ile de la Madeleines by Sunday afternoon.

Because the storm is so big, Islanders will be feeling its impact all weekend.

"The mass of this storm is huge. It's a big, big storm," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

P.E.I.'s electrical utility ready to leap into action if Lee takes a toll Duration 1:38 Maritime Electric's Kim Griffin tells CBC News: Compass that extra crews are ready to come to Prince Edward Island to help repair lines if needed.

"Expect to see windy conditions throughout the entire weekend, starting overnight tonight, into the early morning hours tomorrow morning and then continuing right now through Sunday morning."

While Lee will be long-lasting, it will not bring the anything close to the devastating power that Fiona brought last September.

Winds overnight Friday will blow at 30 km/h with gusts up to 60. They will increase over the course of the day, starting out of the northeast and moving around the compass toward the south. The strongest winds will blow out of the southeast, at 50 km/h with gusts to 80. Overnight gusts could be as high as 90, particularly in West Prince close to the centre of the storm.

By contrast, Fiona had sustained winds of 100 km/h and gusts to 140.

How does Hurricane Lee compare to Fiona? Duration 3:16 Bob Robichaud, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Hurricane Lee is not expected to have the same intensity as Fiona at arrival — but he cautioned that it's a 'large storm' that people should prepare for, especially in western Nova Scotia and parts of southwestern New Brunswick.

Lee will bring a lot of rain as well, with 15 to 25 millimetres on Saturday and the same overnight into Sunday.

'This will not be anything like Fiona or Dorian' Duration 2:09 P.E.I. Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson urges Islanders to be prepared as Hurricane Lee makes its way toward P.E.I., but cautions residents not to panic