Prince Edward Island braces as Hurricane Lee rolls into the Maritimes

Islanders are being warned to prepare for power outages as Hurricane Lee heads toward the Maritimes, bringing rain and winds throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

Lee is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane or tropical storm when its eye hits southwestern Nova Scotia or southeastern New Brunswick in the late morning or early afternoon on Saturday. After that, it's forecast to transition to a post-tropical storm as it tracks toward western P.E.I. in the evening.

"With strong winds expected and trees still in full leaf, be prepared for power outages this weekend," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland warned late Friday.

At a public briefing on Thursday, provincial officials repeatedly underscored that while Islanders would be wise to be prepare for power outages and secure items around their property, the storm is not expected the pack punch of post-tropical storm Fiona nor cause the widespread damage that storm left in its wake.

If the current track holds, P.E.I. could see peak gusts from 60 km/h to over 90 km/h. Total rainfall amounts are harder to predict, since thunderstorms could produce heavier rain in some areas.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App

A widespread 10 to 30 mm of rain is possible for central and eastern P.E.I., with heavier amounts of 30 mm to more than 50 mm up west.

"I must stress that a slight shift in track could see these numbers significantly change and, just as we saw Thursday, locally heavier downpours are also possible, especially where thunderstorms occur," Scotland said.

How does Hurricane Lee compare to Fiona? Duration 3:16 Bob Robichaud, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Hurricane Lee is not expected to have the same intensity as Fiona at arrival — but he cautioned that it's a 'large storm' that people should prepare for, especially in western Nova Scotia and parts of southwestern New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has issued a tropical storm watch for the Island, warning it could be upgraded to a tropical storm warning if winds pick up.

"There is a possibility of some tree damage and utility outages Saturday afternoon and evening," the warning reads. "We do not expect a major impact but the public is advised to secure loose items on their property and other standard preparedness activities."

Reception centres and shelter numbers

The Government of P.E.I. has an online list of reception centres across the province.

Any person in need of temporary shelter due to damage to their home or rental unit can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

The Shelter Support Line is available to support people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity and in need of temporary emergency shelter. Call 1-833-220-4722 or dial 211 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

A full list of emergency contacts and services is available on the government's storm response web page.