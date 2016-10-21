Laura remnants to bring gusty winds, 'good dowsing of rain' to P.E.I.

The weather system that was Hurricane Laura will sweep through the Maritimes this weekend.

Laura caused devastation in Louisiana and Texas and is spawning tornadoes in other parts of the southern U.S.

It will be a much weaker system when it hits the Maritimes, but CBC meterologist Tina Simpkin said it could still bring wind warnings to parts of the region.

It has been windy on P.E.I. much of this week.

It will be a little less windy Friday, but it will start to get gusty again Saturday afternoon, said Simpkin, and there will be some heavy rain overnight.

"I don't think the bulk of the rain is going to get here until late evening, between say nine, ten o'clock, and we are expecting anything between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, so that's a good dowsing of rain," she said.

The strongest winds will start Saturday night from the southeast between 40 and 60 km/hr., and then change direction Sunday.

"The winds will come around out of the northwest and be very gusty," said Simpkin.

She recommended taking some time Saturday to ensure items around your property are secure.

More from CBC P.E.I.