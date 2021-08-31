Heavy rainfall forecast for Thursday and Friday on P.E.I.

Heavy rainfall from what's left of Hurricane Ida is expected for all of Prince Edward Island on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying it expects 30 to 60 mm of rain beginning Thursday afternoon.

"Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected to merge with a non-tropical weather system over the northeastern U.S. and bring significant rain to the province later Thursday and into Friday," the weather statement said.

"Rain will spread across the province in the afternoon and will likely become heavy at times Thursday night."

Expected rainfall amounts on Sep. 2-3 for PEI. (Jay Scotland/CBC News)

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says some areas of P.E.I. could receive even more rain than expected.

"The latest guidance shows the potential for local amounts to top 80 mm through Friday night," he said.

"There is still some uncertainty over where the heaviest rain falls here in the Maritimes, and this is due to some forecast model guidance favouring a more easterly versus westerly path of the storm."

Wind speeds of 70 to 80 km/h are likely from Thursday into Friday, Scotland said.