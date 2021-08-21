Moderate wind, rain expected in Maritimes as Henri closes in on eastern U.S.

The Maritimes will likely be spared from the worst of Hurricane Henri as the storm barrels toward the U.S. East Coast this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center in the U.S. has upgraded the tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane. Sustained winds of 120 kilometres an hour are expected, with Henri set to further strengthen ahead of its landfall in Long Island and southern New England on Sunday.

"Hurricane conditions are expected to begin late tonight or Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect," an advisory issued at 12 p.m. AT Saturday said, adding that tropical storm conditions will begin Saturday evening.

But Henri likely won't be a big threat for Canada's Maritime provinces.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is only anticipating "light to moderate wind and some rain" as early as Monday, as well as larger than normal surf conditions off Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast.

Latest <a href="https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HENRI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HENRI</a> track (12 pm ADT, Aug 21). Expected landfall between Long Island & Rhode Island Sunday as (or nearly) a hurricane. Weakens + post-tropical transition before moving towards Maritimes early next week. At present, not likely a severe weather threat here. <a href="https://t.co/r7Ayetkr7g">pic.twitter.com/r7Ayetkr7g</a> —@JayScotland

"While this looks to be a high impact weather event for the U.S. northeast, Henri is expected to weaken greatly and undergo a post-tropical transition as it slowly moves east towards the Maritimes," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said in an email.

"Most of the guidance still favours a southerly path through our region for what is left of Henri early next week."

Prince Edward Island asked Islanders to prepare for Henri ahead of the weekend, saying that hurricanes and tropical storms can change direction fast, and that even a weakened system "can carry high winds, heavy rain and flooding and can cause widespread destruction."

Forecast of Henri's potential track. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

A tropical cyclone statement has been issued for Nova Scotia. The Canadian Hurricane Centre is urging people to regularly monitor updates on Henri.

