82,000 still without power on P.E.I. as massive cleanup continues

A full day after the worst of Hurricane Fiona ravaged P.E.I., most of the Island woke up Sunday morning with the lights still out, no heat, and food thawing in the freezer.

As of 7:20 a.m., power remained off to more than 82,000 Maritime Electric customers.

Saturday evening, Maritime Electric said Islanders should be prepared to be without power for at least 48 hours. Further updates are expected Sunday as the massive cleanup effort continues.

Maritime Electric is also reminding people to assume downed power lines are live and to stay clear from them.

The weather alerts have ended for the region. The Environment Canada forecast for P.E.I. on Sunday is 17 C and sunny.

Some grocery stores will reopen on Sunday. The Atlantic Superstore in Charlottetown said it will open at noon, though damage to its roof could cause a delay.

The COVID-19 testing sites in Charlottetown and Slemon Park are closed Sunday.

Some roads in Charlottetown have been blocked off to allow crews to work unobstructed.

Most flights in and out of Charlottetown Airport have been cancelled Sunday, though the airport website shows Flair's 10:15 p.m. arrival from Kitchener is on time.

Many people emerged from their homes on Saturday to survey the damage. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia is cancelled Sunday. The Confederation Bridge is open to all traffic.

Hurricane Fiona hit P.E.I. in the early morning hours of Saturday, with heavy rain and winds over 170 km/h. There have been reports of widespread damage to property, but no serious injuries to people.

