Islanders facing long lineups for gas after Fiona disrupts service

Prince Edward Islanders woke up Monday morning to massive lineups at gas stations in the province.

Premier Dennis King announced Sunday afternoon that power was restored at the Irving Oil terminal in Charlottetown, which would allow the resumption of gas distribution across the Island.

On Monday morning, there were about 100 people standing in line at the Petro-Canada in Stratford. And at the Esso on Charlottetown's Capital Drive, drivers said they had been waiting for at least five hours to fill up, with traffic backed up a long way

Officials asked Islanders on Sunday to drive only when necessary and to stay as close to home as they can so that crews can access the gas they need.

Lines at the Petro-Canada in Stratford. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The car lineup for the Stratford Petro-Canada as of Monday morning. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Car lineup at the Irving Oil on St. Peters Road in Charlottetown. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Lineup at the Esso on Capital Drive in Charlottetown. (CBC)

A Charlottetown police officer waving people in at the Capital Drive Esso. (CBC)