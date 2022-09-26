Islanders facing long lineups for gas after Fiona disrupts service
Prince Edward Islanders woke up Monday morning to massive lineups at gas stations in the province.
Officials asked Islanders to drive only when necessary so crews can access the gas they need
Prince Edward Islanders woke up Monday morning to massive lineups at gas stations in the province.
Premier Dennis King announced Sunday afternoon that power was restored at the Irving Oil terminal in Charlottetown, which would allow the resumption of gas distribution across the Island.
On Monday morning, there were about 100 people standing in line at the Petro-Canada in Stratford. And at the Esso on Charlottetown's Capital Drive, drivers said they had been waiting for at least five hours to fill up, with traffic backed up a long way
Officials asked Islanders on Sunday to drive only when necessary and to stay as close to home as they can so that crews can access the gas they need.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?