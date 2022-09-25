P.E.I. begins to assess Hurricane Fiona damage
After the Island was battered by an historic storm over the weekend, residents began to assess the extent of the devastation for the first time Sunday.
Heavy rain, winds over 170 km/h pounded the province for more than 12 hours over the weekend
Hurricane Fiona hit P.E.I. in the early morning hours of Saturday, with heavy rain and winds over 170 km/h. There have been reports of widespread damage to property, but no serious injuries to people.
The wind and rain continued to pound the province most of the day Saturday, but finally relented by Sunday morning — giving residents the first glimpses of the scope of the storm's impact.
