P.E.I. begins to assess Hurricane Fiona damage

After the Island was battered by an historic storm over the weekend, residents began to assess the extent of the devastation for the first time Sunday.

Heavy rain, winds over 170 km/h pounded the province for more than 12 hours over the weekend

Devon Goodsell · CBC News ·

Hurricane Fiona hit P.E.I. in the early morning hours of Saturday, with heavy rain and winds over 170 km/h. There have been reports of widespread damage to property, but no serious injuries to people.

The wind and rain continued to pound the province most of the day Saturday, but finally relented by Sunday morning — giving residents the first glimpses of the scope of the storm's impact.

Allison Ferguson’s barn near Rustico was completely destroyed. (Katie Nicholson/CBC)
Roads and bridges throughout the province were washed out in the storm. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)
Crews worked to clear fallen trees and branches in Wellington Sunday morning. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)
The roof of this building on Route 2 in Pleasant Valley was blown off. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)
Jennifer MacLeod's sheep barn in Breadalbane was destroyed but no animals were injured. (Submitted by Jennifer MacLeod)
Extensive damage is shown at the wharf in Covehead on Sunday. (Brian McInnis/Canadian Press)
The extent of the damage to businesses across the Island won't known for several days. (Brian McInnis/Canadian Press)
Many gas stations in Charlottetown still weren't able to sell fuel on Sunday morning. (Shane Ross/CBC)
With many gas stations unable to open, those that were open faced long lineups.
The stations that were selling fuel saw long lineups of customers. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)
In downtown Charlottetown, many roads remained completely blocked on Sunday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devon Goodsell

Digital senior producer, CBC P.E.I.

Devon Goodsell is a producer with CBC Prince Edward Island. She previously worked as a producer at the national CBCNews.ca desk in Toronto, and as a reporter at CBC Vancouver. The CBC P.E.I. team most recently took home two east region Radio Television Digital News Association Canada awards, including overall excellence in digital.

