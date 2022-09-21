Provincial EMO to update Islanders on Hurricane Fiona this afternoon

P.E.I. officials are set to give Islanders an update ahead of the forecast landfall of Hurricane Fiona this weekend.

The P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) activated Level 1 enhanced monitoring Wednesday morning as Fiona continued to move closer to the Maritimes.

EMO officials will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. AT to provide further updates on the potential fallout of the storm on P.E.I. You can watch it live on this page or on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Islanders are being advised to review their emergency plans, with the province saying they can expect to see impacts from the hurricane as early as Friday.

The province said residents should replenish their emergency preparedness kits, and include provisions such as non-perishable food, water, and heat and fuel supplies that will sustain households for five days if needed.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early on Wednesday, forecasting heavy rain ahead of the storm system will start Thursday night.

The agency expects strong winds to begin Friday night and peak on Saturday.