P.E.I. premier, EMO director to give Hurricane Fiona briefing at 2:30 p.m. AT
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and Tanya Mullally of the province's Emergency Measures Organization will provide an online briefing on the Hurricane Fiona situation Saturday afternoon.
Emergency officials still asking members of the public to stay inside and off the roads
The briefing will be at 2:30 p.m. AT, according to a news release from the province.
Minister of Justice and Public Safety Darlene Compton will also take part.
You can watch the briefing here, or on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page.
- CBC News will have digital updates on Fiona throughout the weekend. If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site. CBC Radio is providing live storm updates around the clock. Listeners are invited to call in to share their storm experiences and any emergency updates from their communities. Listen online , via the CBC Listen app or over the air (96.1 FM in Charlottetown).
