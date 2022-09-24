P.E.I. premier, EMO director to give Hurricane Fiona briefing at 2:30 p.m. AT

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and Tanya Mullally of the province's Emergency Measures Organization will provide an online briefing on the Hurricane Fiona situation Saturday afternoon.

The briefing will be at 2:30 p.m. AT, according to a news release from the province.

Minister of Justice and Public Safety Darlene Compton will also take part.

You can watch the briefing here, or on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page.