P.E.I. bracing for arrival of Hurricane Fiona

Weekend events are being cancelled and the P.E.I. government is setting up emergency shelters in preparation for Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to hit the Island Friday night.

Environment Canada has updated its special weather statement in connection with the storm. The centre of the forecast track currently has Fiona making landfall somewhere around the Canso Strait.

"It is expected to hit with hurricane-force strength, Category 1 or possibly Category 2, before it takes aim into the Gulf of St. Lawrence," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"As it stands right now P.E.I. is not going to be spared Fiona's wrath."

Heavy rain will start late on Friday and the storm will continue through much of Saturday.

Fiona's forecast track has been moving west in the last couple of days, making its impact on the region stronger than predicted early this week.

The centre of the current forecast track has Fiona making landfall around the Canso Strait. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Fiona is expected to merge with a low-pressure system as it hits the Maritimes and transform into a post-tropical storm. But much like Dorian, which had also been downgraded when it reached P.E.I., the effects could still be devastating.

Those effects will include high winds, intense rainfall, and coastal flooding with a storm surge and very high waves.

The P.E.I. government is warning the impact of Fiona could be comparable to Hurricane Juan in 2003. It is urging Islanders ensure their emergency kits are up to date and all items on their property are secure.