Island farmers keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Dorian

Islander farmers are keeping an eye on the weather this week — and working hard to keep ahead of any hurricane headed this way.

"We've had hurricanes here before, but the timing of it is key and how much rain and how much wind," said Neil Campbell, general manager of P.E.I. Grain Elevators Corporation, a crown corporation that serves the Island farm community.

Grain growers are especially at risk, with about 40 to 50 per cent of this year's crops still in the fields, according to Campbell.

That's because cold weather back in June slowed things down. Now, with Hurricane Dorian meandering northward, Island farmers are kicking harvest into high gear.

"On the weekend, Sunday and Monday, we were open at the elevators and there was lots of loads coming in and the farmers were getting a lot of stuff cut," said Campbell.

Still in the field

Harvest of spring wheat is about three weeks behind schedule, Campbell said. He estimated about 80 per cent of the Island's spring wheat was still in the field on Tuesday.

Winter wheat — planted last fall — is mostly done. And about 30 per cent of oat crops remain to be harvested, according to Campbell.

Farmers may be helping out their neighbours to make the most of any good weather this week, in advance of a possible visit from Dorian.

"All the combines will be going and people that aren't done may be asking their neighbours to go and cut a few acres for them so they get caught up," Campbell said.

Corn crops at risk

P.E.I.'s corn crop is also at risk of damage from any high winds that could be coming, according to Campbell.

Most of the corn crop gets harvested in October.

David Lank runs Lankshire Farms with his father and this year they have about 200 acres of corn.

Some of David Lank's corn crops have battled hurricanes in the past and sustained damage. 'When you go to harvest them they are all leaning one way or the other,' he says. (Gary Moore/ CBC)

With the talk of the hurricane potentially impacting P.E.I. over the weekend Lank said he is hoping for the best.

"There is not really much you can do … hope it goes in a different direction," Lank said.

Some of his corn crops have battled hurricanes in the past and sustained damage.

"They get sideways. When you go to harvest them they are all leaning one way or the other," he said.

"There is not much you can do about the weather other than stand back and try to make the best of it."

Lank won't be harvesting his corn until at least next month, and other crops like grain are harvesting early in less-than-ideal conditions.

Some of the grain harvested this week may be higher in moisture than farmers would prefer, according to Campbell. That could result is extra costs to farmers to have their grain dried after it's put in storage at the grain elevators.

