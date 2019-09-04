Maritimes to feel impact of Dorian Saturday

Forecasts are now consistently showing the remnants of Hurricane Dorian will pass along the Nova Scotia coast Saturday, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Dorian is currently a category 2 hurricane off the Florida coast having left behind devastation in the Bahamas, where it peaked at category 5.

Simpkin said heavy rain and high winds on P.E.I. are very likely as Dorian passes.

"The strength is still a little bit unknown," she said.

"Some of the tracks keep it has a hurricane as it approaches Nova Scotia Saturday night and quickly becomes post-tropical and an area of low pressure as it pushes across Cape Breton and into Newfoundland."

With winds of 165 km per hour as it sits off the Florida coast, forecasters are warning of life-threatening storm surges from Florida up through the Carolinas over the next 36 hours.

Luke Ignace, a P.E.I. man originally from the Bahamas, has put together a Facebook page in support of hurricane relief for the Bahamas.

Holland College is encouraging any students from Bahamas distressed by Hurricane Dorian to reach out to support services. It's estimated there are about 200 Bahamian students enrolled at the college this year.

