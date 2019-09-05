Hurricane Dorian could re-intensify as it approaches Maritimes

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened and is a category 3 storm again, and CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham says it could re-intensify when it hits the Maritimes.

Dorian is expected to lose strength when it hits colder waters, but Abraham believes it could pick up again.

"What's happening, and this is really the big threat with this storm, is that there's a system coming in from the Great Lakes," said Abraham.

Some forecasting models, he said, see these two systems combining.

"When you get that interaction it re-energizes the hurricane, which typically weakens, and re-intensifies it and it actually turns into a larger storm," he said.

When that happens, he said, the result looks something like a large winter storm, but the effects can be more devastating in summer. With the leaves still on the trees branches are more likely to break, and with the ground not frozen trees are more likely to topple.

Rain from the storm is expected to come Saturday, and strong winds will follow. The centre of the storm is forecast to pass off the eastern end of P.E.I. Saturday night.

Wind gusts are expected to be as high as 100 km/h, and there could be up to 100 millimetres of rain in places.

Abraham also expects storm surge on the north shore and eastern areas of the province, which could cause coastal erosion.

Get ready

Two cruise ships have cancelled their visits to Charlottetown because of the pending storm: Seabourn Quest Thursday and Norwegian Dawn Saturday.

With two days of fine weather forecast in advance of the storm, Abraham is advising Islanders to prepare.

"We've got a couple of nice days to think about what your vulnerabilities are and prepare yourselves for heavy rain and some strong winds and some coastal surge and waves," he said.

He suggests putting aside three days worth of food and water, gassing up vehicles and filling propane tanks. Scan your property for loose items that should be secured, and clear the basement of items that could be damaged by flood.

