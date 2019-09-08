Power out for many as Dorian exits P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island felt the effects of Hurricane Dorian overnight, with trees and power lines knocked down and power still out for many.

Cleanup and repair crews started work early Sunday.

There are still about 50,000 customers without power Sunday morning, says Kim Griffin, with Maritime Electric.

Repair crews were pulled off the roads Saturday around 11 p.m.

"We felt that for safety reasons they should finish up as close to 11 as possible, and only be responding if safe to do so in emergency situations," she said.

About 40 crews were on the road to assess the situation as of 7 a.m., with five relief crews coming from the Fortis Ontario utility company, Griffin said.

Crews with the City of Charlottetown were out around 6 a.m. cleaning up debris from high wind and rain. (John Robertson/CBC)

Maritime Electric is asking people not to travel if possible, but if anyone notices a downed power line the utility asks to be notified.

Summerside has begun repairs to restore electricity but is warning power could be out for a couple days.

Summerside Electric Update - 8:20am Repairs have begun!<br><br>Crews are reporting that there's a lot of damage. Our 1st estimate is that it'll be a couple of day to restore power to everyone. Every effort will be made to restore power as soon as possible. Stay clear of downed lines! —@summersidePEI

The tropical storm warning has ended, but a wind warning remains in effect.

Strong winds gusts as high as 100 km/h along parts of the coast could cause further damage to buildings, roof shingles and windows this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Several trees were down across the province. (Submitted by Dennis McGillivray)

Winds are expected to diminish throughout the day.

Tapering off by afternoon

Winds will be 50 this morning gusting 80 km/h and become 20 gusting to 40 km/h by the afternoon, with rain ending in the early morning, but there is a chance of showers continuing throughout the day, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Dorian, what is left over, is basically pushing its way out of the Magdalen Islands," she said.

"What we are concerned with here in the Maritimes is the storm surge, say, from Acadian Peninsula all the way down toward Miramichi, Moncton, all along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the coast of P.E.I. through part of Cape Breton and extreme Eastern part of mainland Nova Scotia."

Post Tropical Cyclone Dorian continues to bring high W/NW winds. With the winds, storm surge is expected. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcpei</a> <a href="https://t.co/DyB3ZFMp2G">pic.twitter.com/DyB3ZFMp2G</a> —@tsimpkin

Peak winds on Saturday were anywhere from 98 km/h at St. Peters, up to 122 km/h at North Cape, and rainfall amounts were between 27 mm at St. Peters to 89 mm in Summerside.

The Confederation Bridge has restrictions in place until the high winds shift. Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles and high sided vehicles.

A lack of volunteer rainfall observations are available this morning (outages) but Charlottetown airport saw 48.0 mm and Summerside saw a whopping 89.2 mm! Winds were roaring as expected thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a> with gusts well over 100 km/h reported from tip to tip here on P.E.I. <a href="https://t.co/XG0KkXb7zs">pic.twitter.com/XG0KkXb7zs</a> —@JayScotland

Charlottetown's emergency measures team is working closely with the provincial EMO team to monitor the weather and potential impacts.

Driving around Stratford, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> this morning, things look pretty good overall, but this massive tree came down overnight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a> <a href="https://t.co/rD788OS6bw">pic.twitter.com/rD788OS6bw</a> —@FirstTimeSinceA

Several flights were cancelled starting Saturday morning at the Charlottetown airport, but fights are expected to resume Sunday afternoon. The first arrival to P.E.I. is expected around 11 a.m and departures are expected to begin again around noon, according to the airport's website.

All ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia on Saturday were cancelled and service disruptions are also expected for Sunday.

Properties sustained damage as the high winds peeled off shingles and even roofs. The Montague Fire Department responded to Beck's Home Furniture on Saturday as a portion of the roof came off the building.

The Rustico area felt the high winds Saturday evening and overnight as branches blew and trees fell into yards in rural P.E.I. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Some workers with the city of Charlottetown are already out on the roads cleaning up debris from the storm.

An overflow shelter was open in Charlottetown in preparation for increased demand at homeless shelters due to Dorian, and Jack Blanchard Hall on Pond Street is expected to stay open until at least noon on Sunday.

The City has opened reception centres for anyone who is without power and wants to charge their devices at West Royalty Community Centre and Hillsborough Park Community Centre. A reception centre was also open at the Confederation Centre of the Arts at 8:30 a.m.

A Canada Post mailbox gave into the high winds and was blown into a Charlottetown street. (John Robertson/CBC)

There are a number of road closures because of the storm; Route 15, the Brackley Point Road, is closed to through traffic beginning at Apple Tree Road heading north.

The Shore Road in Cardigan is closed because a tree is down, and crews are on site working to clear it. People are asked to find another route.

A number of roads in the national park are closed, and North Rustico from the corner of Church Hill Avenue to the Gulf Shore Parkway West is closed.

The Brackley Beach entrance to P.E.I. National Park on Route 15 is closed all the way along the Gulf Shore Parkway East Road to the Covehead Wharf and the Wild Rose Road has been closed in Greenwich.

