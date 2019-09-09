DFO shuts down shellfish harvesting areas across Maritimes

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced the closure of a large number of shellfish fisheries in the Maritimes following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Dorian over the weekend.

In a release, it said the closures will remain in effect for at least a week and are in addition to closures already in place.

Several fisheries in the Maritimes are closed because of heavy rainfall that came with the storm Saturday. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

For P.E.I. all waters within three kilometres of the coast are closed including all of Prince County and a portion of Queens County from the Prince County border at Wrights Point near Victoria to Duchess Point in Charlottetown.

There are also closures in New Brunswick along the eastern and northeastern part of the province, from a point near Maisonnette to the Nova Scotia border.

(Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

For Nova Scotia, it includes portions of Cumberland, Colchester and Pictou Counties, from Lewis Head near the mouth of the Philip River to Cape John.

DFO said the closures are to protect fishermen and the public because "eating contaminated shellfish can lead to serious illness or even death."

(Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

Tests will be conducted to determine when these areas can be reopened to fishing.

