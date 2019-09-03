P.E.I. man waits to hear from family in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Luke Ignace has been waiting patiently on P.E.I. as his family hunkers down while Hurricane Dorian batters their home in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sunday as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever reported. Its record 295 km/h winds ripped off roofs, overturned cars and tore down power lines.

When Ignace spoke to Island Morning Tuesday, he had not heard from his family for almost 24 hours.

"The last time I managed to talk to my family was yesterday at 11 a.m.," he said.

"If somebody gets data for even a second they're posting something. Somebody's putting something on the internet to let you know what's going on."

'Weeks and weeks of devastation'

Ignace has lived on P.E.I. for almost five years, and he has clear memories of sitting out hurricanes in his family home, which is where the extended family gathers because it is on high ground. He said what comes after can be as bad as the hurricane itself.

"We've been going through this for years," he said.

"It's so, so important that we mentally prepare ourselves, because what comes after is the weeks and weeks and weeks of devastation, of being disconnected, of there being no water, of there being no food."

Ignace was last home in December, and he found his home island was still recovering from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

'Standing back up'

Ignace is hoping P.E.I. can help the Bahamas recover from Dorian. He has not put together a plan yet, but he is hoping to put together a P.E.I.-based fundraising effort. It may be an event, or it may be a GoFundMe, but he is asking Islanders to watch for it and help in any way they can.

"We need all the help we can get with this one, standing back up," he said.

"There's nothing back home. It's going to be that way for the next several months."

Ignace said early needs will be for things like clothing and baby wipes.

