Dorian could hit Maritimes as hurricane, or miss altogether

It's still too early to say what impact Hurricane Dorian will have on the Maritimes, but CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says Maritimers need to pay attention.

Dorian is currently battering the Bahamas as a category 3 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 193 km/h. Remnants of the storm are expected to arrive on Canada's east coast on the weekend.

"Some of the tracks still have it as a hurricane, a category 1 hurricane, when it gets close to the Maritimes," said Simpkin.

"We still have to pay attention to what's going on, especially as we get closer to the weekend because it could affect us in the form of really, really heavy rain, certainly some high wind, and there will be some storm surge if it continues with that hurricane track and maintaining that strength as a hurricane."

Simpkin said the path is still unpredictable, and Dorian could stay out to sea or swing to the west and into Quebec.

