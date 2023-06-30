26-year-old man charged after firearm incident in Hunter River

A 26-year-old man from Hunter River, P.E.I., is facing multiple charges after a firearm incident in that community this weekend.

The man was arrested Sunday afternoon after negotiations with police at an apartment building on Route 13, P.E.I. RCMP said in a release Monday.

On Sunday, police warned Hunter River residents to stay indoors while they responded to a man who had barricaded himself inside a building with a gun.

Some apartments and a local business were evacuated, and a section of Route 13 was temporarily closed.

The man was charged with assault, breach of probation and pointing a firearm, RCMP said.

He also faces multiple weapon-related charges, including possession of an unrestricted firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP said they're still investigating the incident.