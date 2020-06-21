Traffic delays expected during Hunter River bridge work

Motorists travelling between Charlottetown and Summerside along Route 2 can expect minor delays over the summer.

Work to replace the Hunter River bridge begins Monday and is expected to continue until Oct. 9, says the P.E.I. Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

The first part of the project includes setting up a single-lane temporary bridge. Two-lane traffic on the main bridge will be maintained during that work with traffic-control personnel on site.

Once the temporary bridge is in place, which is expected to be the week of July 6, all traffic will funnel through the single lane until the main bridge is completed in the fall.

More from CBC P.E.I.