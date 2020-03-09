Replacement of Hunter River bridge a summer-long project

The P.E.I. government does not expect any significant delays during the replacement of the bridge at Hunter River on busy Route 2 this summer.

The existing bridge is from about 1980, and at the end of its expected life, said provincial bridge engineer Neil Lawless. A temporary bridge will handle traffic while the new bridge is built.

"There may be times when we may have to stop the traffic for, you know, five minutes or so, thereabouts, so we can unload material," Lawless said.

Work will start on May 19, just after the long weekend, and is expected to continue to the end of August. The province has budgeted $3 million for the new bridge.

Detailed information on the project will be presented at a public information session Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Hunter River Community Centre.

