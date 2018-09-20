Tulip donation to be a living memorial of Humboldt tragedy

One thousand tulips are on their way from P.E.I. to the city of Humboldt, Sask.

It's a gift from Veseys Seeds to pay tribute to those who died and were injured last April. The bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck.

"The thought crossed our mind that something in a living form would be a wonderful tribute and memorial to the players and to help brighten the spirits of the community," said John Barrett, director of sales, marketing and development for Veseys.

"We thought we would select something like a tulip which would bloom in a year's time in the spring of 2019 and fortunately we were able to find something in the same colour of the Broncos colours: gold and green."

It hasn't been decided where the 1,000 Golden Apeldoorn tulips will be planted in Humboldt. Barrett said city officials have expressed their gratitude for the donation.

With files from Island Morning