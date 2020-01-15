Why the P.E.I. Humane Society is holding off on reopening

Amid the stream of businesses and services reopening as COVID-19 restrictions lift across the Island, the P.E.I. Humane Society has decided to wait.

The shelter closed its doors to the public on March 17. Development and communications manager Jennifer Harkness says things have been running smoothly despite the closure, but they're staying closed to keep their staff and animals safe and healthy.

"When we brought it back to 'who are we here for?' and 'what is the most important thing?' and that's to care for the animals," she said.

"If somebody got sick and everybody that was working with this person, which would be everybody on staff, would have to go home and isolate, who would we have to care for the animals?

"We're just using some caution, wait a little bit longer just so that we don't have to put anybody at risk."

'We're not having a problem finding adopters'

Even with the closure, the humane society's adoption and surrender services remain accessible to the community, but only by appointment. All adoptions are being done remotely.

"Last week we had at least 20 adoptions," Harkness said.

"We're not having a problem finding adopters. We're not having a problem finding foster homes. We've got great foster homes and we still have people making donations."

The shelter is currently seeking donations for litter boxes and scoops for "kitten season," which runs from May to November.

"We have about 60 in foster care and we have a few at the shelter here too waiting to go to foster care," said Harkness.

"If you want to drop some donations off, you can just do that in a plastic bag outside of the shelter, kind of during the Monday to Saturday time when we're watching the door."

Harkness said the shelter does not currently have a plan or date to fully reopen to the public.

"If there was a second wave or something, then the shelter and the animals would be in real trouble."

