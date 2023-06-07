Parasitic infection cases rising among kittens at humane society

The P.E.I. Humane Society has seen a rise in coccidia, a parasitic infection that affects cats.

The intestinal illness causes symptoms of lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration, and can be fatal to kittens.

Ashley Travis, development and communications coordinator for the society, said cases of coccidia have already been found in kittens born this spring.

"We saw five come in the other day and we expect that's just the tip of the iceberg. We could see dozens more this kitten season," she said.

Treatment and aftercare

Treatment for the illness requires the cat to be isolated and given a de-worming medication that takes around two weeks to take effect.

There's also strict protocols for staff who are treating a sick cat. They have to wear gloves and gowns, as well as completely sanitize the area and everything the cat came into contact with.

'We make sure that they’re completely healthy on our end first, and then they go into our foster care system,' Travis said. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The treatment process isn't easy, said Travis.

"These cats are usually quite feral when they arrive. They were hissing and spitting and trying to claw our eyes out while we were getting our treatment administered," she said.

When the kittens are healthy again, they will go into the humane society's foster care system.

Travis said the feral kittens will need a little help during this process.

"They're going to require some extra time in foster care to make sure that they're well socialized and ready for a home when the time comes," she said.

If you suspect a cat or kitten has Coccidia, Travis said to call the P.E.I. Humane Society in advance before bringing them in to ensure they have a clean, isolated space to be treated.