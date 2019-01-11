5 dogs seized from Island farm have been adopted

Some of the dogs seized from an Island breeding operation have found new homes, according to the P.E.I. Humane Society.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager at the society, says "vulnerable" dogs were seized Dec. 11 after the owners of the Queens County farm failed to comply with the Canadian Kennel Code and P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act. The remaining dogs were seized a few weeks later.

On Thursday, the humane society put five of the dogs up for adoption, all of which have now found new homes.

"They did get adopted quite quickly. Within an hour and a half I think we had enough applications for all of them, which was great to see," Harkness said.

The owners of the farm had seven days in which they could file a notice to appeal. That period ended Thursday and Harkness said the owners did not appeal the seizure.

Dogs' behaviour could be affected

The society said the dogs' behaviour may be affected by their lives at the farm. They may have trouble trusting humans, being held or hugged, or walking on a leash.

"We tried to give as much information as possible to these new owners, so that's something to be aware of. And every dog is unique, and every situation is different. But I think with time and love and that positive reinforcement, they will come along. But they might always be a little more timid than your average dog," Harkness said.

Jennifer Harkness with the P.E.I. Humane Society says the dogs' behaviour could be affected by their lives at the farm. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Harkness said a number of other dogs taken from the farm are currently in foster care, and will likely go up for adoption in the coming months.

She said the investigation into the farm is still ongoing.

