P.E.I. Humane Society preps for $2.9M renovation project

The P.E.I. Humane Society is planning for a $2.9 million renovation project to its Sherwood Road facility — with about $1.6 million already raised through donations.

The design of the new facility will aim to help reduce animal stress, control disease and promote wellness, according to a press release.

Increasing capacity isn't one of the main objectives for the renovation.

Changes for improvement

The revamp will also add new sick bays, recovery rooms and treatment facilities for sick and injured animals. (Submitted by P.E.I. Humane Society)

The renovation, called the Expanding our Paw Print project, is expected to improve public space and add a private area where individuals can surrender pets as well as add a full surgical suite with additional exercise and enrichment space throughout the building, the release said.

The revamp will also add new sick bays, recovery rooms and treatment facilities for sick and injured animals.

These changes will aim to protect staff who are caring for animals in the shelter.

Relocating

The floor plan for the renovated facility. (Submitted by P.E.I. Humane Society)

Phase 1 has already been completed, which saw the construction of a new addition at the north end of the building. This allowed staff to relocate from the basement to the new addition until Phase 2 begins.

Fundraising for the second phase is still underway.

Phase 2 will require the staff to relocate and operate out of a temporary space for about a year while major construction to the building is completed, the release said.

More P.E.I. news