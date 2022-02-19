Steady stream of bunnies, guinea pigs keeps staff hopping at P.E.I. Humane Society

The P.E.I. Humane Society is running out of room for all the rabbits and guinea pigs that are being surrendered.

About 50 rabbits are waiting for permanent homes, according to the society. In 2021 they only took in 53 rabbits over the entire year.

The number of bunnies arriving at the shelter increased toward the end of 2021, according to Ashley Travis, the society's development and communications co-ordinator, and more and more rabbits just keep showing up.

"We are now at the point where we're seeing rabbits come in daily," she said. "We're having to ask people to hold off on bringing rabbits into our care until we can be sure that we have space for them."

Travis said one of the reasons for the increase is that the rabbits are breeding like, well, rabbits.

"A lot of people just aren't spaying and neutering their rabbits," she said.

Just like cats and dogs, Travis said rabbits need to be spayed or neutered, or kept away from members of the opposite sex.

She said if the society continues struggling to find homes for the animals, they could send them to shelters elsewhere in Atlantic Canada.

'As cuddly as cats'

Most of the rabbits are placed under foster care instead of at the shelter so they get used to a home environment, Travis said.

"They get used to handling, which is something that's really important for small animals," she said. "They need to not be afraid of people and other animals. So we try to give them that socialization through foster care."

She said many people coming to the Humane Society looking to adopt don't know much about rabbits. So if they come looking for a cat, she said they'll talk to them about rabbits, too.

Twenty guinea pigs are in the society's care, or waiting to be surrendered. (REUTERS)

"I've known several people that have found great success with having rabbits free roam around the first floor of their home. And, you know, they're just as cuddly as cats. In some cases, they'll crawl up on the couch with you and watch TV. And they love to be petted, snuggling and all kinds of stuff."

In addition to the rabbits, 20 guinea pigs are in the society's care, or waiting for the society to take them. The organization took in 22 of those animals in all of 2021.

Travis said guinea pigs tend to be more popular because they're easier to take care of and make good pets for children.