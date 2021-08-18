The P.E.I. Humane Society says it has seen an increase in the number of animals arriving at its shelter for reasons related to housing during the pandemic.

It says that so far in 2021 the number of animals coming from those who have been evicted or who are moving has doubled compared to the previous year.

Connor Kelly, tenant network coordinator at advocacy group P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing, says they've also been noticing this trend.

He says a fair amount of people who've been evicted are faced with the tough choice between keeping their pets or finding a place to live.

"These are people who may not have a service animal but those animals are really important to them," he said. "They're part of their lives, and the eviction forces them to pretty much figure out if they can keep that part of their family or they have to get rid of them."

Fears of property damage

Christel Prus runs P.E.I. Pet Friendly Home Rentals, a Facebook group which connects prospective tenants with landlords who own pet-friendly properties.

She says a lot of landlords may be hesitant to rent out their property to pet owners based on previous experiences with animals.

"It's very sad because there are a lot of families and pet-friendly owners who are looking for accommodations who have well-behaved animals," she said.

"Unfortunately, a lot of landlords and owners in general I find have reservations to renting because maybe they had a tenant prior who didn't have a well-behaved pet that caused more damage than, say, what their damage deposit would cover for repairs or what not."

Kelly says tenants may not even want to approach their landlord to ask for accommodations for their pets.

"There are people that I know who won't even ask for significant repairs to be done. People are scared to ask their landlords for any can of help, so asking for what a landlord would probably consider a luxury — people aren't going to do that very often."

He said landlords should see what's profitable when it comes to the places they rent out.

"Apartments and rental properties aren't just investments, these are people's homes and they have families and lives that are attached to these places," Kelly said.

"For those homes to require them to cut off a part of their life, like their pet or whatever kind of standard of living they used to have before they had to move, that's a big cost for people that gets missed."