Leave pets at home during Canada Day fireworks, humane society urges

The P.E.I. Humane Society is urging pet owners across the province to leave their furry friends at home during the Canada Day fireworks.

Excessive noise and bright flares racing through the sky may be a dazzling to people, but to pets it's a terrifying display.

"Animals can be very fearful of the noise and the lights so it's always best to leave pets at home if you're going to the fireworks … and make sure you leave them in a safe place in the home," said Marla Somersall, the director of the society.

"Be aware of heat, and make sure that your animals are in safe in a cool space. Don't leave them in cars."

Two years ago during the firework display in Victoria Park in Charlottetown, a man's dog got spooked and ran away from him. The dog was then fatally hit by a car on Fitzroy Street.

'Hopefully we don't see dogs escaping'

Somersall reminded Islanders to give pets plenty of water and keep them in noiseless rooms with windows and blinds shut.

If possible, she added, take your dog for a walk or run earlier in the day to tire them out when the evening comes.

If possible, it may be better for pets if someone stays home with them, Somersall says. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Every year around this time they get a few more calls about lost pets, so they're hoping this Canada Day people keep their pets safe at home.

"If people are responsible, then hopefully we don't see dogs escaping their property and being at large at this time of year," she said.

More P.E.I. news