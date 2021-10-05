Change of plans for new P.E.I. Humane Society shelter

The P.E.I. Humane Society is no longer looking for a place to rent while renovations are done to the charity's current home.

Humane Society staff have announced a new capital plan for the Charlottetown facility that allows the animals to safely stay in the existing shelter during the construction.

A 15,000-square-foot facility is set to be built on the two-acre property on Sherwood Road, behind the existing shelter.

"We were hoping we could stick with the original plan," says Ashley Travis, the development and communications coordinator for the P.E.I. Humane Society. "But what's nice about adjustments this late in the game is that we're actually going to have a lot more opportunity associated with this new build. We don't have to move, for instance."

Earlier this year, the society delayed its construction plans because it couldn't find a temporary shelter to house the animals during a 12- to 18-month construction period. Challenges included the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and zoning regulations.

The new plan solves those problems.

The current building will stay in place, and Travis says the goal is to create an animal campus rather than just an animal shelter. The older building could house organizations that provide support to the society's existing programs and services.

This artist's conception was released in 2020, showing the former design proposed for the Humane Society with its addition. The new plan calls for an entirely separate building. (Submitted by P.E.I. Human Society)

The changed plan will require more funds. The new building is estimated to cost $4 million, which is $1.7 million more than the existing plan.

"We're sitting at about $2.5 million fundraised at this point," said Travis. "We're very close, we're over halfway there, but we are going to have to continue fundraising."

That doesn't mean the society needs all $4 million in hand before work starts, though. It hopes to start construction this fall.

"We'll actually be able to see the fruits of our labours as it goes on," says Travis. "We're set to break ground and we're going to be okay to commence the build, but we will still be fundraising to make sure things continue on as planned, and make sure we can get it as big and beautiful as it needs to be."