P.E.I. Humane Society looking to raise $3M as work on new shelter begins

Work has begun on a new $5.8-million animal shelter at the P.E.I. Humane Society property on Sherwood Road in Charlottetown.

'This is something that Prince Edward Island really, really needs'

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
A rendering of the new animal shelter in Charlottetown.
A rendering of the new building, which will be located behind the existing building on Sherwood Road in Charlottetown. (Submitted by P.E.I. Humane Society)

Site levelling has begun on the P.E.I. Humane Society property on Sherwood Road in Charlottetown, with construction expected to start soon.

The society had originally planned to expand the shelter's existing building.

However, managers opted to build a new shelter on the 0.8-hectare property when they were unable to find a temporary location to house the animals during the renovations, said Ashley Travis, development and communications co-ordinator for the PEIHS.

The cost of the project will be about $5.8 million, she said Wednesday. The shelter has raised $2.8 million so far through a fundraising campaign, and it is looking for community support to help finance the remainder.

The P.E.I. Humane Society.
The P.E.I. Humane Society says it can't meet the needs of the community at its current capacity. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Travis said they'd like to have the money raised by the end of the year.

"This is something that Prince Edward Island really, really needs," she said. 

"We can't continue operating at the capacity we are currently. So if we don't exist or we can't exist at the capacity that's needed, it could be really challenging for animals and for families."

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the humane society's website.

With files from Angela Walker

